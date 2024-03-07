Police conducts targeted operation against criminals

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, the police conducted a targeted operation against criminals, street crime suspects, drug dealers and anti-social elements in Kacha and Urban areas

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, the police conducted a targeted operation against criminals, street crime suspects, drug dealers and anti-social elements in Kacha and Urban areas.

The teams including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations utilized police mobiles and armored vehicles against criminals in the slums of Madhaji, Tajo Dero, Jindu Dero, K.T Ghulam Rasool, K.

T Yasir Shah, K.T Mumtaz, and Panjhal Whand areas.

During the targeted operation, the police destroyed the hideouts of the criminals and some of the suspects were detained and weapons were taken into custody. Police have set up camps within the said areas to keep a watch on the criminals, and keep the law and order situation stable in the areas.

In this regard, SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi addressed the police officers saying that the criminals who disturb the law and order will not be forgiven under any circumstances.