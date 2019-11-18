Police confirms 741 deaths in road accidents in Karachi during 2018

As many as 741 people were killed and some 10,772 received various types of injuries during road traffic accidents in Karachi last year, said Inspector Ali Suhag, In-Charge, Sindh Police Accident Analysis and Research Center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 741 people were killed and some 10,772 received various types of injuries during road traffic accidents in Karachi last year, said Inspector Ali Suhag, In-Charge, Sindh Accident Analysis and Research Center.

The police official addressing a session organized by Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi in collaboration with Traffic Police Sindh to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, said more than 60 percent of the victims of road traffic accidents comprised motorcyclists, mainly youngsters,, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Poorly maintained vehicles, broken road infrastructures, lack of awareness about traffic rules and wrong way driving were said to be among commonest causes of road traffic accidents in Karachi.

The official emphasized need for coordinated efforts to raise public awareness about traffic rules and importance of their compliance.

Registrar of Karachi University, Professor Dr Saleem Shehzad, student advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, security officer Dr Moiz and SSP Qamar were also present on this occasion.

Inspector Ali Suhag said prior to establishment of the center there was no centralized mechanism for collecting data on road accidents, analyzing trends and preventive measures.

He regretted that there was still no direct communication among the stakeholders which is necessary so that solid precautionary measures could be established to prevent such cases.

"We still lack proper forum on road safety or road studies," said the police officer emphasizing that there was need to create education (awareness) regarding traffic rules and its enforcement in letter and spirit.

He said all engineering faults have to be removed so that the ratio of road traffic accidents can be minimized - with equal attention to train staff deputed with the responsibility to provide, on the scene, emergency response.