Police confiscate 5143 bottles liquor in Sahiwal police limit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have conducted a raid in Rana town area of Sahiwal police limits and also confiscated 5143 bottles liquor.

According to police spokesman the police station tehsil Sahiwal has raided a house of a person named Pitras over information of liquor sale.

When the police raided at house it was disclosed that Pitras has established a mini factory at his home and also manufacturing liquor here.

The police have arrested him and confiscated 5143 bottle liquors while started investigations.