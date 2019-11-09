Police Confiscate 5143 Bottles Liquor In Sahiwal Police Limit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 03:59 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have conducted a raid in Rana town area of Sahiwal police limits and also confiscated 5143 bottles liquor.
According to police spokesman the police station tehsil Sahiwal has raided a house of a person named Pitras over information of liquor sale.
When the police raided at house it was disclosed that Pitras has established a mini factory at his home and also manufacturing liquor here.
The police have arrested him and confiscated 5143 bottle liquors while started investigations.