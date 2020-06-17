UrduPoint.com
Police Confiscate Huge Quantity Of Dried Fruit, Illegal Petroleum In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:03 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The investigation wing of Police department, while foiling a smuggling bid, confiscated non custom paid dry fruits and petroleum goods worth million of rupees on Tuesday.

Police have also impounded dozens of non custom paid vehicles, electronics, dried milk, spices and other commodities during various raids, a police department spokesman said.

The raid was led by Station House Officer (SHO) Pervez Shah on the direction of Hafiz Wahid Mehmood District Police Officer (DPO) in the jungle area, in the vicinity of Dera Ismail Khan.

The spokesman added that during checking, the police intercepted Pick-Up No. 4251 Kohat and Pick-Up No. 4245 Bannu, near Chekan area, loaded with huge quantity of dried fruit items including almonds 1564 kilo gram, Cashew 440 kilogram, Cloves 3239 kilogram.

The confiscated items worth million of rupees, were to be smuggled to other parts of the province without paying regulatory duty which were handed over to custom authorities.

The spokesman further informed that during the ongoing drive, 15 truck-tankers and a coaster were also impounded. Four trucks full of scrap, 241304 liter Iranian Diesel, 40,000 liter Iranian oil, 9955 liter Iranian patrol, 5599 kilograms resins, huge amount of Pan-supari, Gutka, coconuts, pine nuts, dried milk and other commodities were also impounded.

The spokesman added that the recent raid was a part of a rigorous drive to combat smuggling as well as made the area crime free.

