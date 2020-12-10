UrduPoint.com
Police Confiscate Huge Quantity Of Narcotics, NCP Goods In Last Three Months: DPO Tank

Police confiscate huge quantity of narcotics, NCP goods in last three months: DPO Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada Thursday informed that the district police during last three months have arrested 353 anti-social elements and confiscated huge quantities of narcotics and seized non-custom-paid imported goods worth billions of rupees.

In a statement issued here, he said that 148 operations were conducted by police against anti-state elements and arrested 206 drug peddlers by recovering 61kg opium, 6kg heroin from their possession.

In actions against outlaws, the police arrested 147 persons and recovered 22 Kalashnikovs, 11 hand-grenade, one rocket launcher, 65 rifles, 25 guns, 14 daggers and 130 pistols. He said that a five-member group involved in extortion were also arrested.

He said that a special training was arranged for Levies and Khasadar forces inducted in police department in merged area. He said that it would further improve law and order situations in the areas.

