Police Confiscate Over 1,200 Kites

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The police have confiscated over 1,200 kites from shops in Sattelite Town and adjoining areas of the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police team of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Akhtar Ghallo, conducted raids in Satellite Town, Maila Wali Street, Badar Shair, Baghdad-ul-Jadid and other areas and confiscated over 1,200 kites from shops and markets.

The shopkeepers were warned of stern action if they continued selling out kites. People were urged not allow their children to fly kites.

More Stories From Pakistan

