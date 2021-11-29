UrduPoint.com

Police Confiscates 200 Kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday confiscated 200 kites and arrested two kite seller here on Monday.

Taxila police held kite seller including Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Zeeshan and confiscated 200 kites, strings rolls and material from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against under kite flying act and started investigation, said a police spokesman.

City Police Officer Athar Ismail said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against violators without any discrimination.

