Police constable accused of sexually abusing a child arrested

Vehari DPO took notice of alleged video clip showing constable Daniyal committing sexual abuse of child along with his accomplices, and directed the police to arrest him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Khan Niazi on Tuesday took notice of an inappropriate video clip of police constable allegedly involved in sexual abuse of a child.

The DPO said that there was no space for any official who caused bad name to the police department.

An inappropriate video went viral on social media, showing constable Daniyal and his accomplices allegedly committing sexual abuse of a child. However, police was still investigating the matter. Following directives of DPO Abdullah Khan Niazi, the Vehari police arrested the suspect and booked him under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The alleged crime by the constable raised serious question over internal accountability of the police department as the incident brought a bad name to the police.