Police Constable among 114 arrested over kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The police arrested 114 people including a police constable on the charge of kite-flying in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police said here on Tuesday that a police constable Mubasshir Hayat resident of Chak No.172-GB along with his friends Muhammad Suleman, Ali Hasan, Sami Ullah and Hadeed flew kites and made its video by resorting to aerial firing on rooftop of a house in New Garden Town.

Batala Colony police registered a case and arrested all the five accused including police constable Mubasshir Hayat while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 109 people from different parts of Faisalabad including 42 accused from Madina Town Division, 37 from Iqbal Town Division and 30 from Lyallur Town Division red handed while dealing, selling, purchasing and flying kites.

The police recovered dozens of kites, chemically-coated strings and other paraphernalia from their possession while further investigation was under way, he added.