Police constable arrested for threatening man

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :A police constable was arrested on the charge of abusing powers and hurling threats of dire consequences at a citizen over a property dispute.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that a video was made viral on the social media in which police constable Ghazanfar Hussain of Zulfiqar Colony was seen hurling threats at a citizen Abu Bakar while aiming his pistol over a property dispute.

In-charge police post Shalimar ASI Rizwan Javaid registered a case against the accused constable and sent him behind bars, spokesman added.