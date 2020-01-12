UrduPoint.com
Police Constable Attacks DIG By Knife In Lahore

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

Police constable attacks DIG by knife in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) DIG Shahzad Aslam Sadiqi has been injured by police constable with knife .According to media reports, Incident took place in the vicinity of Police Line Killa Gujjar Singh.Injured DIG was shifted to hospital immediately and case was registered against constable in Gujjar Singh Police Station.

According to the FIR, DIG was stabbed during his walk.

DIG stated that he continued to resist the constable when he was attacked and the attacker stopped when DIG had no more strength to defend himself.He went on to say that after the incident he went to Quarter Guards and directed them to arrest Rafique.According to the police, they have launched an investigation against constable in reference to the Assassination clause.

Your Thoughts and Comments

