Police Constable Awarded With Cash Prize For Outstanding Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Dera Region, Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Wednesday has awarded a cash prize and commendation certificate to constable Shoaib Alam of Tank district for showing outstanding performance in the line of duty.

According to a police spokesman, the DIG while speaking on the occasion, said the police department would continue to recognize and encourage officers who fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and integrity.

He added that honesty and professionalism not only earn respect within the department but also help build a positive image of the police among the public.

He reiterated his commitment to acknowledging such diligent officers in the future as well, in order to further enhance the standards of professionalism within the force.

