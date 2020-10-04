Police constable booked for allegedly stealing valuables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Police constable along with his another eight companions booked for allegedly stealing luggage from house of a labourer, in limits of Alipur Police Station.

According to official sources, constable Imran Qasim along with another eight person forcibly entered into house of a labourer, namely Ghulam Abbas.

He allegedly took valuables from the house at gunpoint.

DPO Muzaffargarh Hassan Iqbal took immediate notice and ordered registration of case against the alleged outlaws.

The police also arrested the outlaws. DSP Alipur Khalid Rauf, in a statement, expressed resolve that black sheeps in the department would not be tolerated.