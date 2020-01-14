UrduPoint.com
Police Constable Buried With Full Honor

Police Constable of Karachi Police Range Abdul Rehman Jatoi, who had been killed by some armed robbers in an encounter in Ittehad Town, Karachi city on Monday night, was laid to rest with full police honor at his ancestral graveyard in village Bablani of Larkana district, on Tuesday

The funeral prayers were offered at village Bablani, taluka Dokri(Larkana). DIG Police Larkana Range Irfan Balouch, SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bhangish, SSPs from Karachi, police officials, relatives of the martyred police constable and area people attended the prayers.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of the Sindh Police jawans presented the guard of honor and last respects to the martyr.

