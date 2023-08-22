Open Menu

Police Constable Buried With Full Honor In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 10:17 PM

A police official who got injured in an exchange of fire with the suspects 10 days ago in the limits of Naudero police station succumbed to injuries on Tuesday and was laid to rest with police honour

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A police official who got injured in an exchange of fire with the suspects 10 days ago in the limits of Naudero police station succumbed to injuries on Tuesday and was laid to rest with police honour.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered at the village Sanwal Jarwar (Larkana).

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, police officers, police constables, family members, relatives of the martyred and area people attended the funeral.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Larkana district police jawans presented the guard of honor and last respects to the martyr. SSP Larkana laid wreaths at his grave.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana expressed sympathy and condolence to the relatives of the martyr and praised him for his bravery and paid tribute to his departmental services.

While consoling the heirs, he said that the entire police department is with the family of the martyr in this hour of sorrow. He also said that the family of the martyr should not consider them alone and that it is the responsibility of the Sindh Police Department to solve the problems and difficulties of the family of the martyr.

On the other hand, the citizens and the police officials expressed pride in the sacrifice and bravery of the martyr and showered flowers on his grave.

