Police Constable Clubbed To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 11:01 PM
A police constable was allegedly clubbed to death following a financial dispute at Pakki Morr in Vehari
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A police constable was allegedly clubbed to death following a financial dispute at Pakki Morr in Vehari.
According to police sources, Constable Mirza Imtiaz Ahmed along with his family went to Chak No 1/W.
B near Pakki Morr. He had a minor financial dispute with a villager named Maqsood Ahmed.
After the exchange of words, Maqsood allegedly attacked the constable with an iron rod, and allegedly clubbed him to death.
Police concerned are investigating the incident.