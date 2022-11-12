UrduPoint.com

Police Constable Clubbed To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 11:01 PM

A police constable was allegedly clubbed to death following a financial dispute at Pakki Morr in Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A police constable was allegedly clubbed to death following a financial dispute at Pakki Morr in Vehari.

According to police sources, Constable Mirza Imtiaz Ahmed along with his family went to Chak No 1/W.

B near Pakki Morr. He had a minor financial dispute with a villager named Maqsood Ahmed.

After the exchange of words, Maqsood allegedly attacked the constable with an iron rod, and allegedly clubbed him to death.

Police concerned are investigating the incident.

