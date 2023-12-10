Police Constable died in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Police Constable Muhammad Jaffar died on Sunday in an incident near Sanjwal Factory, Attock. Police and hospital sources said that Muhammad Jaffar was traveling on Attock- Sanjwal road on his motorcycle.

The incident was happened when he was crossing a tractor trolley filled with sand and suddenly the trolley turned turtle resultantly the constable came under the sand and buried under it.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted him to the district headquarters hospital where he pronounced dead.

Police registered a case against the tractor driver and launched further investigation.

