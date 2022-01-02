Police constable dismissed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Sunday dismissed a constable from service involved in taking money from people for jobs.

The IG also directed the CCPO Lahore to take legal action against the constable, Bilal Ahmed.

The constable was arrested by an anti-corruption team from Qila Gujar Singh Lahore who had extorted money from people of Jhelum and Lahore for jobs.

The IG Punjab said officials involved in abuse of power and illegal activities did not deservesympathy and such black sheep would be dealt with an iron hand.