UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Constable Dismissed, Four Demoted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:34 PM

Police Constable dismissed, four demoted in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary dismissed one constable and demoted three Sub Inspectors (SI) and head constable on the charge of corruption,delinquency and poor performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary dismissed one constable and demoted three Sub Inspectors (SI) and head constable on the charge of corruption,delinquency and poor performance.

During an orderly room meeting here on Thursday, the CPO reviewed performance of police officials and removed constable Mohsan Ali from service on charge of corruption.

The CPO also demoted SI Basharat Ali Awan, SI Javaid Akram, SI Khizar Hayat and Head Constable Imtiaz Ahmad on the charge of delinquency, negligence and poor performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that there was no room in the police department for corrupt, lethargic and negligence elements.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Poor From

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Another sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Fa ..

5 minutes ago

KPK govt enhances testing capacity to combat Covid ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches Quetta on day-lo ..

5 minutes ago

European stock markets rally in early trade

5 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar proposes Pak-India series to raise f ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.