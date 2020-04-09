Police Constable dismissed, four demoted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary dismissed one constable and demoted three Sub Inspectors (SI) and head constable on the charge of corruption,delinquency and poor performance.

During an orderly room meeting here on Thursday, the CPO reviewed performance of police officials and removed constable Mohsan Ali from service on charge of corruption.

The CPO also demoted SI Basharat Ali Awan, SI Javaid Akram, SI Khizar Hayat and Head Constable Imtiaz Ahmad on the charge of delinquency, negligence and poor performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that there was no room in the police department for corrupt, lethargic and negligence elements.