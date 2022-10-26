Police constable embraces martyrdom with firing of outlaw, IGP takes notice

A police constable embraced martyrdom with the firing of outlaw during police custody in limits of Kuhnah police station

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A police constable embraced martyrdom with the firing of outlaw during police custody in limits of Kuhnah police station.

According to details, local people caught a thief namely Bashir in limits of Kuhnah police station and called on police helpline 15 on which police concerned reached on the spot.

The thief opened fire with pistol on police party while sitting in police mobile van.

As a result, police driver namely Shahzad Saleem resident of Khanewal city sustained bullet injury in neck and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters hospital.The accused Bashir resident of ShamKot was arrested on the spot and legal action started against him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Naeem Aziz Sindhu took notice of martyrdom of a constable in Kohna police station, adding he reached at DHQ hospital and expressed condolence with bereaved family and assured justice to the heirs of martyred constable.

He said the accused apparently looks mentally ill and police was busy to investigate where from he took weapon.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar paid tribute to constable Saleem Shehzad who martyred by the accused in Khanewal.

He said that the constable has sacrificed his life in fulfillment of his duty.

IGP Punjab sought report from RPO Multan by taking notice of the incident and directed DPO Khanewal to keep in close contact with the family of constable.