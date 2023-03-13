UrduPoint.com

Police Constable Foils Woman, Children' Suicide Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Police constable foils woman, children' suicide attempt

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police constable foiled suicide attempt of a mother with four children after scuffling with her husband.

Police spokesman said the woman identified as Shaheena got into fight with her husband named Wazir Ahmad, and moved along with the children at Head Pujnad to end their life.

In the meantime, a constable named Ubaidullah saw her from short distance, and approached speedily.

He convinced the woman not to jump into the canal as life was great God's blessing, especially for the children who hadn't reached puberty even. The constable consoled the woman for her problems facing within the family ambit.

Later, a police official informed the woman's family as well as Sadar Police Station. DPO Raza Safdar appreciated the constable for his effort and awarded Rs. 5000 cash prize.

