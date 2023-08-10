Open Menu

Police Constable Gunned Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A police constable was shot dead by unknown gunmen here Thursday, police said.

Constable Sarwar Shah was going on duty when came under attack at the limit of Bhana Mari police station.

He was rushed to the hospital but died before receiving medical attention.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, police and relatives of the Shaheed constable attended his funeral prayer at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

