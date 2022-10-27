Police constable injured by accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A police constable of Eagle Squad suffered bullet injuries during an encounter in Jhang Bazar police limits on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the the CPO office said a team of Eagle Squad was on routine patrolling near Ali Housing Society, Talli chowk, and they signaled to stop a motorcycle but the accused opened fire at policemen and a constable sustained bullet injuries who was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik constituted a eight-member committee under the supervision of SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmed and ordered to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Later, the CPO with the SSP Operations visited the Allied Hospital and inquired after health ofthe constable.