Police constable injured by firing of armed outlaws

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Armed outlaws injured a policeman by firing and snatched official motorcycle from him in Sadar police station premises.

According to details, police constable namely Tanvir along with his accomplice was on routine patrolling and started chasing two suspected outlaws riding on motorcycle.

The suspected outlaws opened straight fire on police personnel in which police constable Tanvir received serious bullet injuries near Baggi Pulli.

The both police cops fell down from the motorcycle and the armed outlaws also snatched their motorcycle on gun point and fled away.

The injured police constable was shifted to Tehsil hospital where his condition said to be critical.

Upon receiving the information, heavy police contingent reached on the spot and started search of the fleeing outlaws.