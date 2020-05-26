UrduPoint.com
Police Constable Injured In Road Accident

Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A police constable sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident occurred between truck and motorbike at Ali Pur road in wee hours of Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, truck hit bike-rider constable named Arif at rear side.

Truck driver fled the scene after the accident, while the victim was provided emergency aid by rescuers who rushed to the spot after reporting the incident. Later the wounded constable was shifted to DHQ hospitalMuzaffargarh for more medical treatment. Arif was stated to be resident of Rohilan Walli, district Muzaffargarh. Police started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

