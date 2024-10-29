Police Constable Injured In Terrorist Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A policeman was critically injured as attackers opened fire on him in the jurisdiction of the city police station here on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesman, terrorists opened fire at constable Nizamuddin, a resident of Bara Khel, when he was on duty at the Civil Hospital.
As a result, the constable got critical bullet wounds to his head, and the attackers fled the scene immediately.
Initially, the injured cop was rushed to DHQ Hospital, Tank, but owing to his critical condition, he was referred to DI Khan Hospital for treatment.
