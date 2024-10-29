Open Menu

Police Constable Injured In Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Police constable injured in terrorist attack

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A policeman was critically injured as attackers opened fire on him in the jurisdiction of the city police station here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, terrorists opened fire at constable Nizamuddin, a resident of Bara Khel, when he was on duty at the Civil Hospital.

As a result, the constable got critical bullet wounds to his head, and the attackers fled the scene immediately.

 

Initially, the injured cop was rushed to DHQ Hospital, Tank, but owing to his critical condition, he was referred to DI Khan Hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Tank Colombian Peso

Recent Stories

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

10 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

20 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

3 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

13 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

13 hours ago
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

13 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

13 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

13 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

13 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

13 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan