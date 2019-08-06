Police Constable involved in street crimes held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police have arrested a police constable involved in street crimes and recovered a pistol, live rounds and looted money from his possession

According to the spokesman of Hyderabad police, accused Muzamil who is a police constable in Jamshoro district, has admitted to have involved in scores of criminal activities including cell phone and purse snatching crimes.

Hussainabad Police have registered case number 128/2019 under section 23-A Sindh Arms Act and started investigation against the accused.

Spokesman informed that the Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh on Tuesday handed over looted money recovered from the accused to the victims here at his office.

Those who have received their looted money were Sohail Soomro Rs. 5000, Imran Shaikh Rs. 5000, Abdul Sami Rajput Rs. 15000, Nasreen 20000 and Abida Rs. 5000, spokesman informed.