Police Constable Involved In Street Crimes Held In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:37 PM

Hyderabad Police have arrested a police constable involved in street crimes and recovered a pistol, live rounds and looted money from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Police have arrested a police constable involved in street crimes and recovered a pistol, live rounds and looted money from his possession.

According to the spokesman of Hyderabad police, accused Muzamil who is a police constable in Jamshoro district, has admitted to have involved in scores of criminal activities including cell phone and purse snatching crimes.

Hussainabad Police have registered case number 128/2019 under section 23-A Sindh Arms Act and started investigation against the accused.

Spokesman informed that the Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh on Tuesday handed over looted money recovered from the accused to the victims here at his office.

Those who have received their looted money were Sohail Soomro Rs. 5000, Imran Shaikh Rs. 5000, Abdul Sami Rajput Rs. 15000, Nasreen 20000 and Abida Rs. 5000, spokesman informed.

