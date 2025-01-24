Police Constable Kidnapped, House Set On Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A police constable was kidnapped by unidentified terrorists following his house being set on fire, destroying all the belongings inside here at Garra Shaad village, last night.
According to a police spokesman, during the attack, constable Akhtar Zaman was taken away without any resistance, causing widespread fear and panic in the area, as it was the first time a police personnel had been abducted and his house destroyed in the village.
Soon after the incident, he said, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, issued emergency instructions to all relevant police officers and under the leadership of the DSP and SHO, a heavy police force launched an operation in the area.
The police have begun raids on various locations and after identification of the terrorists' hideouts, additional personnel had been added to the operation.
The police have instructed residents to report any suspicious activity and have increased surveillance of all streets and routes.
The DPO Tank said that terrorists would be soon apprehended and brought to justice.
Senior police officials have appealed to the public to assist the police in the operation and report any suspicious activity immediately to prevent further terrorist activities in the area.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police constable kidnapped, house set on fire46 seconds ago
-
Sports Gala, PUKAAR Magazine launch at KMU49 seconds ago
-
Police organize awareness walk against kite flying52 seconds ago
-
IFA takes action against unhygienic restaurants11 minutes ago
-
Spurious fertilizers seized11 minutes ago
-
Three alleged dacoits held11 minutes ago
-
Registrar challenges contempt of court, 6-member bench constituted31 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest peddlers, recover drugs31 minutes ago
-
DG Khan new commissioner stresses teamwork for CM’s initiatives enforcement31 minutes ago
-
Two injured criminals arrested, two escaped in encounter with Rattaamral police31 minutes ago
-
Three persons arrested for thrashing teacher41 minutes ago