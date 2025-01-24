Police constable kidnapped, house set on fire

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A police constable was kidnapped by unidentified terrorists following his house being set on fire, destroying all the belongings inside here at Garra Shaad village, last night.

According to a police spokesman, during the attack, constable Akhtar Zaman was taken away without any resistance, causing widespread fear and panic in the area, as it was the first time a police personnel had been abducted and his house destroyed in the village.

Soon after the incident, he said, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, issued emergency instructions to all relevant police officers and under the leadership of the DSP and SHO, a heavy police force launched an operation in the area.

The police have begun raids on various locations and after identification of the terrorists' hideouts, additional personnel had been added to the operation.

The police have instructed residents to report any suspicious activity and have increased surveillance of all streets and routes.

The DPO Tank said that terrorists would be soon apprehended and brought to justice.

Senior police officials have appealed to the public to assist the police in the operation and report any suspicious activity immediately to prevent further terrorist activities in the area.