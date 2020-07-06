UrduPoint.com
Police Constable Killed In A Firing Incident In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

Police constable killed in a firing incident in Sargodha

A police constable was killed in a firing incident in Mela police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A police constable was killed in a firing incident in Mela police limits on Monday.

According to police spokesperson that constable Muhammad Hussain along with constable Muhammad Bilal,was patrolling on a motorcycle at night in Mela Police jurisdiction when they stopped two armed suspects riding on a motorcycle.

The accused opened fire.Consequently,Hussain received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy. DPO Faisal Gulzar took the notice of incident and formed a special teams for the arrest of the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

