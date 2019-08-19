UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Constable Killed In An Armed Attack At Jamshoro Road Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

Police constable killed in an armed attack at Jamshoro road Hyderabad

A police constable was killed in a firing by unknown armed persons here at Jamshoro road on late Sunday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :A police constable was killed in a firing by unknown armed persons here at Jamshoro road on late Sunday night.

According to police, a police constable Sajid Jatoi was on his way to report for duty when he was attacked by unknown armed men.

The injured cop was shifted to Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad where he succumbed to the injuries.

Body of the deceased constable was handed over to the police after completion of medico legal formalities.

Constable Sajid S/O Ali Nawaz Jatoi was posted on security duty at office of the Additional Inspector General, Hyderabad.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered on Monday in Police headquarter, Hyderabad which was attended by the Additional Inspector General of Police, Walliaullah Dal, the Deputy Inspector General Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh and other officers and jawans.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Road Hyderabad Jamshoro Jatoi Colombian Peso Sunday Prayer

Recent Stories

Forty bouts decided in Independence Day dangal

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 19 A ..

1 minute ago

Merkel, Johnson to Discuss Bilateral Relations at ..

1 minute ago

Iranian, Finnish Foreign Ministers Discuss INSTEX ..

1 minute ago

Labour Leader Says UK Gov't Plans to Use No-Deal B ..

36 minutes ago

Higher Committee set up to implement landmark Huma ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.