Police constable killed in an armed attack at Jamshoro road Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :A police constable was killed in a firing by unknown armed persons here at Jamshoro road on late Sunday night.

According to police, a police constable Sajid Jatoi was on his way to report for duty when he was attacked by unknown armed men.

The injured cop was shifted to Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad where he succumbed to the injuries.

Body of the deceased constable was handed over to the police after completion of medico legal formalities.

Constable Sajid S/O Ali Nawaz Jatoi was posted on security duty at office of the Additional Inspector General, Hyderabad.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered on Monday in Police headquarter, Hyderabad which was attended by the Additional Inspector General of Police, Walliaullah Dal, the Deputy Inspector General Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh and other officers and jawans.