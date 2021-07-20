Police constable killed in Timargara

Unknown assailants Tuesday killed a police constable at Timargara bus terminal when he was leaving for his native town for Eid celebration, Timargara police reported

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) ::Unknown assailants Tuesday killed a police constable at Timargara bus terminal when he was leaving for his native town for Eid celebration, Timargara police reported.

It said that constable Mohammad Saddiq s/o Bostan resident of Dir Payan was standing at Timargara bus terminal at 8:00 a.

m when unknown persons opened indiscriminate fire at him killing him on the spot.

The police said that Constable Saddiq was having an old property dispute with his relatives in Timargara Tehsil in which his father was killed by the other party while his brother killed the accused killer of his father in revenge. The police was investigating killing of Constable Saddiq from different angles to ascertain the motives behind the crime.