Police Constable Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Police constable killed, three injured in road accident

A police constable was killed while three inmates got injured in a road mishap near Marri Chowk, on Larkana-Dadu road, some 8 km away from here, on Saturday evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :A police constable was killed while three inmates got injured in a road mishap near Marri Chowk, on Larkana-Dadu road, some 8 km away from here, on Saturday evening.

According to police reports, a police mobile of Jhatpate police station of Dera Allahyar of Balochistan was headingtowards Karachi from Dera AllahYar.

Suddenly the vehicle turned-turtle and fell into roadside ditch due to a burstof the tyre. Resultantly, one constable Abdul Hai Khoso was killed on the spot and inmated Muhammad Ali Bhungar, Naveed Ali Marri and Waqqar Ahmed got injured. The injured were shifted to the casualty department of CMC hospital Larkana for further treatment.

