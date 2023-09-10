Open Menu

Police Constable Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :A police constable was laid to rest who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with dacoits in Bahria Town Rawat.

According to a police spokesman, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer(CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem, senior police officers, the family of the martyred constable, and numerous police personnel participated in the funeral prayer.

Constable Adeel Zafar had bravely confronted dacoits during an encounter in Bahria Town Rawat, where he was martyred due to dacoits' gunfire. While Constable Asher and Constable Adil, were also injured during the exchange of fire and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, three dacoits lost their lives in the encounter.

Constable Adeel Zafar left behind his parents, widow, and two sons. RPO Syed Khurram Ali, hailed Constable Adeel Zafar as a symbol of bravery and courage, emphasizing that police martyrs are a source of pride for the department. He assured the martyr's family that their welfare would always be a top priority.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended Constable Adeel Zafar's selfless sacrifice, highlighting that he had confronted dacoits to fulfill his duty. He also praised the dedication of 116 police officers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

