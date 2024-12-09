Police Constable martyred

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A police head constable martyred here on Monday by unidentified armed assailants in the jurisdiction of Huweid Police Station.

According to Bannu Police spokesman, the attack occurred in the Shah Dew area, and the victim has been identified as Head Constable Ali Bahadur.

Following the crime, the armed attackers fled the scene.

Huweid Police have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the culprits. Further investigations were underway.

APP/adi