Police Constable Martyred, Another Injured In Attock Gun Attack
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 09:04 PM
A police constable was martyred and another seriously injured in a brazen attack by unknown armed men in Attock on Friday
A police constable was martyred and another seriously injured in a brazen attack by unknown armed men in Attock on Friday.
According to police sources, the incident occurred near Hattian police checkpost in Hazro, where constable Abdul Qadeer was fatally shot, while constable Nusrat Khan sustained critical injuries.
District Police Officer Ghayas Gull Khan swiftly responded to the incident, arriving at the crime scene with a heavy police contingent.
The area was promptly cordoned off, and a massive hunt was launched to track down the perpetrators.
The martyred policeman's body was shifted to Hazro Hospital, while the injured constable was rushed to Rawalpindi in a critical condition.
