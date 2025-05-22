Police constable martyred, ASI injured in Abbottabad encounter

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A police constable was martyred and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) sustained serious injuries in a shootout with a criminal in the Thanda Maira area of Abbottabad on Thursday.

The incident occurred while police were responding to a complaint lodged by a local resident.

According to Abbottabad Police, the martyred constable, identified as Waseem, lost his life in the line of duty, while ASI Muhammad Nadeem Kohistani was critically injured in the exchange of fire. He was rushed to the emergency department of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, where medical staff are providing intensive care. The Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital has issued a high alert across all departments to ensure swift and uninterrupted treatment.

Police sources revealed that within a few hours of the tragic incident, a police team successfully tracked down the accused. In a subsequent encounter, the suspect Azhar identified as the killer of Constable Waseem was shot dead.

Officials stated that the police personnel were acting on a civilian complaint and were goint to carry out legal action when the assailant opened indiscriminate fire on them.

The initial attack forced the officers to take defensive positions, and the assailant managed to flee the scene. In response, Abbottabad Police launched a cordon-and-search operation across the area to apprehend the perpetrator, which ultimately led to the fatal encounter with the suspect.

Later in the evening, the funeral prayer for the martyred Constable Waseem was held at the Abbottabad Police Lines. A police guard of honour was presented to the fallen hero during the solemn ceremony. A smartly turned-out police contingent saluted the martyr, paying tribute to his ultimate sacrifice. District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad laid a floral wreath on behalf of the police force.

The funeral was attended by a large number of people, including senior police officials, civil society members, journalists, and citizens from various walks of life, who gathered to pay their respects and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Abbottabad Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the public, vowing that such sacrifices will not go in vain.