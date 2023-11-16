Police Constable martyred in another terrorist attack in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A policeman was martyred as unknown terrorists opened fire on him here at NADRA office on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a police constable named Waris Shah, deployed at security duty at NADRA office, was shot dead by unknown terrorists riding on motorcycle.

The assailants fled the scene after the cowardly attack.

As information was received about the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah along with SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan Marwat, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan Khan and a heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Tank.

The police also started a search operation in the area.