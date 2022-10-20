Police constable martyred in attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A police constable was killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at him within the limits of Prova police station here on Thursday, police said.

The police identified the deceased constable as Muhammad Aslam was serving at Prova Police Station and on his way for security duty at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) when unidentified terrorists targeted him near the office of agriculture department.

The miscreants managed to escape after killing the cop on the spot. After receiving information about the incident, a contingent of police reached the site and cordoned off the area and also launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.