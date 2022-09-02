Police constable martyred in Chaudhwan

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A police constable was martyred when unidentified assailants shot him dead here at Shah Alam Mor in the limits of Chaudhwan Police Station on Friday.

A police spokesman said that unidentified men opened fire on the constable Zahuruddin stationed at the Chaudhwan police station, when he was going to his duty at Chaudhwan Police station from his home in Daraban Kalan on a motorcycle. As a result, he died on the spot.

A contingent of police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and cordoned-off the area for search of the suspect.

The suspects managed to escape from the scene.

It worth mentioning here that Zahuruddin was also among the police officials who got injured in the IED blast attack on Kulachi police mobile some time ago.

Later, the funeral prayers of martyred constable, Zahuruddin were offered at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with official honour.

The funeral prayers were also attended by District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, SP Investigation Department Shabbir Khan Marwat, DSP CTD Iftikhar Shah and DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah beside other senior police and military officials.