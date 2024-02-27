Police Constable Martyred In Firing Incident In Badaber Tehsil
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 11:39 PM
A police constable was martyred when unknown miscreants opened fire on a police party on patrol in Badaber Tehsil of Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A police constable was martyred when unknown miscreants opened fire on a police party on patrol in Badaber Tehsil of Peshawar.
According to details, Sub-Inspector Khurshed Alam and other police personnel were on patrol on Tela Band road when they signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop, but the people riding in the vehicle opened fire on the police.
As a result of the firing, Constable Tausef was injured and taken to the hospital where, despite efforts, he succumbed to his wounds.
Police officers, along with a heavy contingent, have reached the scene and are conducting raids to search for the suspects.
Recent Stories
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
NYC on skills Development & Entrepreneurship held in UoT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO4 minutes ago
-
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 14 minutes ago
-
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency4 minutes ago
-
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders4 minutes ago
-
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation4 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah4 minutes ago
-
Man burnt by fire from stove dies in hospital4 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh tells students of MUET to excel in their studies39 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 51 hour ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU1 hour ago
-
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains1 hour ago