Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A police constable was martyred when unknown miscreants opened fire on a police party on patrol in Badaber Tehsil of Peshawar.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Khurshed Alam and other police personnel were on patrol on Tela Band road when they signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop, but the people riding in the vehicle opened fire on the police.

As a result of the firing, Constable Tausef was injured and taken to the hospital where, despite efforts, he succumbed to his wounds.

Police officers, along with a heavy contingent, have reached the scene and are conducting raids to search for the suspects.