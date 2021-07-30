Police constable martyred in Peshawar grenade attack

One policeman was martyred and three other injured including a passerby in a grenade attack at police vehicle by unidentified terrorists in Karkhano Market here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :One policeman was martyred and three other injured including a passerby in a grenade attack at police vehicle by unidentified terrorists in Karkhano Market here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 teams immediately arrived at the spot and shifted injured to Complex Hospital Hayatabad.

Later, one injured policeman succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police have cordon off the area and started search operation.