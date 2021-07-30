UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Constable Martyred In Peshawar Grenade Attack

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:36 PM

Police constable martyred in Peshawar grenade attack

One policeman was martyred and three other injured including a passerby in a grenade attack at police vehicle by unidentified terrorists in Karkhano Market here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :One policeman was martyred and three other injured including a passerby in a grenade attack at police vehicle by unidentified terrorists in Karkhano Market here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 teams immediately arrived at the spot and shifted injured to Complex Hospital Hayatabad.

Later, one injured policeman succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police have cordon off the area and started search operation.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Vehicle Rescue 1122 Market

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Arrive in Uzbekistan to Take Part i ..

29 seconds ago

Rio de Janeiro to Celebrate COVID-19 Quarantine Li ..

30 seconds ago

Journalists' Union Calls for Finalizing Probe Into ..

33 seconds ago

South Korea's San An Wins Archery Olympics Gold, R ..

35 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 86 more lives, positivity ratio re ..

4 minutes ago

Third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gives big b ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.