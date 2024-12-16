Open Menu

Police Constable Martyred In Swabi, Laid To Rest With Full Honors

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The funeral prayer of Police Constable Ishtiaq Ahmed, who was martyred last night, was offered in his native village Parmoli, Swabi.

He was laid to rest with full honors, as police officers paid their respects with a salute and laid wreaths on his grave.

The funeral was attended by SP Investigation Iftikhar Ali, PTS Director Swabi SP Zarif Khan, DSP Headquarters Noor-ul-Amin Khan, DSP Circle Razaar Muhammad Fayaz Khan, other senior police officials, and a large number of local residents.

Constable Ishtiaq Ahmed is survived by his wife, a one-year-old son and a daughter, aged around 4 years.

The late Constable was on duty with WAPDA officials at Shewa Adda.

He was shot and killed near his home after the Isha prayers by unidentified motorcycle assailants.

On the special directives of DPO Swabi Haroon Rasheed Khan, an investigative police team led by SP Investigation Iftikhar Ali has been formed to probe the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

