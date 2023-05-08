UrduPoint.com

Police Constable Martyred In Terrorist Attack At Khyber: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Police constable martyred in terrorist attack at Khyber: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A police constable was martyred in a terrorist attack at tehsil Bara of Khyber tribal district on the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Constable, Nasim Khan, who was deployed at Al-Hajj check post at Bara tehsil, came under fire by the terrorists equipped with automatic weapons at around 2 a.

m. last night. As a result, he died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Police Died Post

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bila ..

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

29 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for hon ..

Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for honoring private sector

47 minutes ago
 SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas again ..

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s pow ..

2 hours ago
 PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.