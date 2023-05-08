Police constable martyred in terrorist attack at Khyber: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A police constable was martyred in a terrorist attack at tehsil Bara of Khyber tribal district on the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Constable, Nasim Khan, who was deployed at Al-Hajj check post at Bara tehsil, came under fire by the terrorists equipped with automatic weapons at around 2 a.

m. last night. As a result, he died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.