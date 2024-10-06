Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) witnessed violent clashes on Saturday between police and protesters, tragically claiming the life of one police official, Constable Abdul Hameed Shah, and leaving more than a dozen others injured.

According to a police statement, Constable Abdul Hameed Shah who was abducted and tortured by miscreants during the protest, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and embraced martyrdom.

Hameed Shah, posted in the Investigation Wing had been deployed at Chungi No. 26 for law and order duties, the police official told APP on Sunday.

Hailing from Abbottabad, Abdul Hameed Shah had served in Islamabad Police since 1988 and was just three months away from his retirement, he added.

The officer vowed that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the violence, emphasizing that those protecting ICT were national heroes.

He condemned the attackers, reportedly affiliated with a political party, and stressed that while the police had shown restraint, the challenge to the state’s authority would no longer be tolerated.

The funeral prayer for Constable Abdul Hameed Shah will be offered today at 12:30 p.m. at Police Lines Headquarters.

APP/rzr-mkz