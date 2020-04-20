UrduPoint.com
Police Constable Of CIA Center Tested Positive For Corona Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:37 PM

Police constable of CIA Center tested positive for corona virus

A police constable of CIA Center has been tested positive with the corona virus here Monday according to the test reports of Diagnostic and Research Lab of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A police constable of CIA Center has been tested positive with the corona virus here Monday according to the test reports of Diagnostic and Research Lab of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

A police official, who requested anonymity, told APP that the tests of 31 out of 43 quarantined policemen were done on Sunday after an arrested suspect was tested positive on Sunday.

He informed that the rests of all policemen appeared negative including of DSP CIA Ali Muhammad Mughal and In Charge CIA Munir Abbassi.

According to a letter issued by SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, 43 policemen had been put under quarantine after their exposure to a carrier of the virus.

