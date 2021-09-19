UrduPoint.com

Police Constable On Polio Duty Killed

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:20 PM

Police constable on polio duty killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Gunmen on Sunday shot dead a police constable who was assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in Dhal Behzadi area of Kohat.

Police said that attackers fled from the scene and a police search operation was underway.

District Police Officer, Sohail Khalid said that culprits involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

He said polio campaign would continue despite this unfortunate incident.

He said that security of polio teams teams have been further beefed up.

Pakistan

