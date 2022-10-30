Police constable, other official martyred in terrorist attack on police check post

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A police constable and a civilian were martyred while four other police officials sustained injuries as terrorists attacked Daraban Police check post, here, on Dera-Zhob road last night.

According to Police spokesman, constable Hazrat Hussain and a daily wage employee of the Wildlife Department Naimat Ullah were martyred in a terrorist attack on the same check post in the limits of Daraban police station.

Besides, four police personnel got injured in the attack. The injured constables included Bilal, Imran, Nasrullah and Naseeb Ullah. The bodies of deceased and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat along with DSP City Iqbal Baloch, DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar Ali Shah and a heavy contingent of police reached the site and started a search operation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Inspector General Of Police (IGP).

The chief minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said the sacrifice of the martyrs would not go in vain.

Later, the funeral prayer of martyred policeman Hazrat Hussain was offered, here, at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with a full protocol which was attended by officers and officials from police and other civil departments.

A contingent of the Pak Army also attended the funeral and presented a salute to the martyred police constable.