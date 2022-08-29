Police constable punished on misuse of authority

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) took notice of illegal checking of people by a constable without uniform in the jurisdiction of Mahmood Kot Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, constable Muhammad Aslam has been confined to Police Lines as an immediate punishment.

The SP Investigation was assigned to launch inquiry into the situation.

Further action would be taken in light of the inquiry report. According to the DPO office, strict action would be initiated against police officials found involved in unlawful activities.