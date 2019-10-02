UrduPoint.com
Police Constable Returns Wallet To Its Owner Having Cash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :An honest constable of Islamabad police serving at women police station as computer operator returned wallet having Rs40,600 to its actual owners which he found last day near NADRA Chowk.

According to details, computer operator constable Asif Nazir found a wallet having cash Rs40,600, National Identity Card and office card of a staffer at Foreign Office from NADRA Chowk.

He handed over this wallet to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Hussain Lasi. The DSP traced the owner of wallet identified as Sabir Masih and returned his wallet to him.

Sabir Masih thanked DSP and Constable Asif Nazir for returning his amount and said that such honest people in Islamabad police are actual identity of the force.

Meanwhile, the DSP said Islamabad police is proud of such staffers and every possible effort would be made to serve the people with honesty.

