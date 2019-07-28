Police constable run over while trying to stop tractor for checking

Charsadda , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :A police constable was crushed to death when a tractor ran over him in a bid to avoid checking at a picket in Sardaryab area.

According to the police constable, Jhangir was on night duty at checkpost when he asked tractor driver to stop for checking.

But in a bid to avoid checking the driver run over vehicle on him.

He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver managed to escape from crime scene taking benefit from darkness of night.

The funeral ceremony of constabe was held today (Sunday) at police headquarters in which DPO Charsadda Irfanullah Khan and other officials participated and paid tribute to his sacrifice.

Later, he was buried with full official honor and protocol.