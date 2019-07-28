UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Constable Run Over While Trying To Stop Tractor For Checking

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 01:20 PM

Police constable run over while trying to stop tractor for checking

Charsadda , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :A police constable was crushed to death when a tractor ran over him in a bid to avoid checking at a picket in Sardaryab area.

According to the police constable, Jhangir was on night duty at checkpost when he asked tractor driver to stop for checking.

But in a bid to avoid checking the driver run over vehicle on him.

He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver managed to escape from crime scene taking benefit from darkness of night.

The funeral ceremony of constabe was held today (Sunday) at police headquarters in which DPO Charsadda Irfanullah Khan and other officials participated and paid tribute to his sacrifice.

Later, he was buried with full official honor and protocol.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Charsadda Sunday From

Recent Stories

Travel eye software to help capture suspects in Pu ..

4 minutes ago

PM Imran to decide on CNIC condition on shopping w ..

25 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 28, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.